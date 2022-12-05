The Met Office expects cold weather and overnight frosts this week with a risk of wintry showers and snow as an arctic maritime mass pushes across the UK from the north.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert which covers all of England from Wednesday evening through to Monday, December 12.

There are some uncertainties about how long this cold spell will last but it is expected to stay cold into next week.

We can expect to see temperatures next week remain well below average for this time of year.

An increasingly cold and wintry week to come



Here are all the details

Met Office expects cold weather with a 'risk of snow' this week

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards.

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland. We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.

“There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18°C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night.

“Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

The RAC has advised motorists to check their vehicles are “winter ready”, with properly inflated tyres that have good tread.

There'll be an increasing risk of some wintry hazards this coming week

Frost, snow and ice are all likely to feature in the forecast

🌨️❄️ pic.twitter.com/jFv2jRcpzK — Met Office (@metoffice) December 4, 2022

Rod Dennis, RAC spokesperson, said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.

“Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.”

If you’re unsure how to prepare for the cold weather, Met Office has shared advice on its website.