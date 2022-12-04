The BBC show SAS Rogue Heroes has been confirmed that it will return for a second series.

Adapted from Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book it follows the creation of the world’s most renowned and ruthless Special Forces unit and has been a “huge hit with audiences and critics alike”, the BBC said.

Steven Knight, who is best known for creating Peaky Blinders, created, wrote and executive-produced the series and expressed how "delighted" he was that the programme was picked up for more episodes.

He said: “After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: “The fantastic response and huge iPlayer figures for SAS Rogue Heroes is a testament to Steven Knight’s incredible skill for turning our history into modern, must-see TV.

“BBC viewers have really taken this series to their hearts and we’re delighted to be working with Steven and Kudos to bring the Rogue Heroes’ exciting next chapter to life.”

The first series starred Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell and Alfie Allen as the real-life founding members of the SAS and showed a dramatised account of how it got started in North Africa during World War II.

The BBC said the second series will show viewers what comes next for the SAS, following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode, with filming set to take place in 2023.

All six episodes of the first series of SAS Rogue Heroes are available to watch right now on the BBC iPlayer