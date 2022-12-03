One of the contestants from 2022's series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has revealed that Matt Hancock is not part of the Whatsapp group used by the former campmates to stay in touch.

The A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas was the one who shared this information, whilst at the UK premiere of Will Smith’s upcoming film Emancipation on Friday (December 2).

She claimed it was up to Mike Tindall as admin to invite the former health secretary to meet-ups and suggested Hancock might “too busy” as he returns to life as an MP.

Additionally, she spoke about which campmates she would invite round for dinner following the show’s conclusion, as she told the PA news agency: “Pretty much everybody.

“We’ve all said when we can, because we’re all over the country, we’ll get together and have a meal for Owen [Warner] because he loves food.

“Ultimately we’re all going to try and stay in touch, which is important.

“We’ve all got our little WhatsApp group and we’re all messaging all the time so hopefully that doesn’t die down."

Asked if Hancock would be joining the activities, Douglas replied: “I don’t know.

“I’m not the admin of that WhatsApp group so if Mike (Tindall) wants to invite him he absolutely can, but it’s not me to put the invitation out so we’ll see what happens.

“He might be busy you never know, he’s doing a lot of stuff, he’s got a lot of press coming up so he might be too busy.”

Last week on Sunday, November 27 former England footballer Jill Scott was crowned as Queen of the Jungle for the 2022 series.

Hollyoaks actor Warner finished in second, while Hancock came in third.