The fast-food giant, Subway has announced the launch of its digital advent calendar ahead of Christmas celebrations later this month.

However, unlike a traditional advent calendar which includes chocolates or other similar treats, the Subway calendar will contain 12 exclusive offers for the brand's Rewards members.

These 12 offers range from prize draws, giveaways, and free or discounted food as well as bonus points.

From today, Rewards members will be in for a treat as they count down to Christmas with exclusive offers available from now till the new year.

To get involved, all you have to do is download the Subway App and register a Subway Rewards account before ensuring notifications are on so you're told about them.

It's the 1st December, aka the first day of App-Vent! Make sure you download the Subway app and turn on notifications for today’s App-Vent treat 👀 🎁 #AppVent #FeedYourFestiveSpirit pic.twitter.com/gZWFl2gVbN — Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) December 1, 2022

Angelina Gosal, Subway's Head of Marketing in the UK & Ireland said: “We’re excited to bring our app-exclusive advent calendar back again this year, giving Subway fans a fun way to countdown the festive season and get their hands on some brilliant offers and prizes.

"What better way to wish Happy Holidays to our new and existing Subway Rewards members?”

READ MORE: Cost of living crisis: Tesco unveils reduced to clear section

READ MORE: How to cook a full Christmas dinner in an air fryer

New side dish and discounts announced by Subway for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Subway is marking this year's winter World Cup with the introduction of the Sidekicks Bundle for 2.

This includes two delicious cheesy garlic slices and a large portion of crinkle wedges. The Sidekick Bundle for 2 is also perfect to pair with your favourite Subway meal deal.

Subway also recently partnered with the popular food delivery app, Uber Eats to give football fans the chance to get their hands on offers and discounts.

Every time a substitution takes place in select tournament games, Subway is dropping a promo code to be redeemed on any Subway order on the Uber Eats app.

Discount codes for orders up to £10 and between 20-50% off will be revealed on the Subway Twitter account.

To find out more about Subway, please visit the Subway website.