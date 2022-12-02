Nearly half of UK parents have shared that they are struggling with the cost of Christmas this year amid the cost of living crisis.

With many worried, most are choosing to cut down presents in the hopes of keeping costs low during these tough financial times.

As four in ten parents said that they were most concerned about the cost of gifts, ahead of the price of heating the home and the price of petrol.

But in a bid to help out families during the run-up to Christmas, pub chain Hungry Horse has launched its Toy Boxing donation scheme.

The chain opened up over 250 donation spots across the UK with parents asked to donate unwanted toys until December 18.

The gifts will then be sent out to a range of charities, shelters and local organisations nominated by the local pub.

This year marks the second year the pub chain has run the scheme, where last year they saw 3,000 toys shared with charities in the UK.

Hungry Horse came up with the scheme after reports found that a quarter of parents throw out their kid's toys, with children becoming bored of toys just ten minutes later.

Sarah Williams, senior marketing manager for Hungry Horse, said: “Our Toy Boxing Day scheme is all about spreading Christmas cheer and to help provide toys to those in the most need.

“At Hungry Horse, we pride ourselves on being big on generosity so whatever it is you’re able to donate, you can guarantee it’s going to go to someone who really needs it in your local area”

“If you’re thinking of having the big toy clear out and need a solution for what to do with your unwanted toys, head to your local Hungry Horse this December.”

Find out where to donate via the Hungry Horse website.