We all love catching up on the latest must-see shows and films that social media can’t stop talking about.

And with endless TV channels and streaming services, it's pretty hard to run out of good enjoyable content.

Netflix reigns as one of the biggest and most popular streaming services due to its mammoth number of films and TV shows.

From the latest binge-worthy shows like the surprise hit Squid Game to the smash hit movie The Gray Man, there is endless content to watch on Netflix that will have you swapping your evening plans out for a night in, in front of the telly.

So you don’t have to go hunting for what you want to watch tonight, we’ve rounded up the newest shows and films added to Netflix this week.

This includes content that has been released over the last week, as well as what to expect from next week's offerings.

New to Netflix this week, November 28

Here are all the shows and films added over the last week that you can watch now:

Tuesday, November 29

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (2022)

The Texas Killing Fields: Limited Series

Wednesday, November 30

My Name is Vendetta (2022)

Call the Midwife: Season 10

Thursday, December 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

Basketball Wives: Season 1-2

Blippi Wonders: Season 2

Blippi & Meekah: Season 1

Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul: Season 1

Coach Carter (2005)

Dead End: Season 1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Multiple seasons

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Girl (1991)

Peppermint (2018)

Qala (2022)

Split Gravy on Rice (2015)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

Solace (2015)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Masked Scammer (2022)

Troll (2022)

Troy (2004)

What’s coming to Netflix next week, December 2?





Here's everything that is dropping to Netflix over the next week.

Friday, December 2

Big Brother: Season 10 and 14

Firefly Lan: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull: Season 1

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022

“Sr.” (2022

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

The Magic Roundabout / Doogal (2005)

Warriors of Future (2022)

Saturday, December 3

Bullet Train (2022)

Dreams Drawn by Dust: Season 1

The Best of Me (2014)

Monday, December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race: Season 1

Tuesday, December 6

Delivery by Christmas (2022

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022

Storks (2016)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus: Season 1

Wednesday, December 7

Burning Patience (2022)

Emily the Criminal (2022)

I Hate Christmas: Season 1

Smiley: Season 1

The Marriage App (2022)

The Most Beautiful Flower: Season 1

Too Hot To Handle: Season 4

Thursday, December 8