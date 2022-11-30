A full list of NHS hospital trusts impacted by nursing strikes in December has been revealed.

Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take part in their biggest ever strike next month in a long-running dispute over pay, it has been announced.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will take industrial action on December 15 and 20 after voting in favour in a ballot.

The number of NHS employers affected by action will increase in January unless negotiations are held, said the RCN.

We're striking for fair pay. We're striking to protect our patients. The UK government isn't listening, and we've been forced to take strike action.



Find full details here: https://t.co/tj0wNb2vYi#FairPayForNursing pic.twitter.com/6woj7nVdBL — The RCN (@theRCN) November 29, 2022

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Ministers have declined my offer of formal pay negotiations and instead chosen strike action.

“It has left us with no choice but to announce where our members will be going on strike in December.

“Nursing is standing up for the profession and their patients. We’ve had enough of being taken for granted and being unable to provide the care patients deserve.

“Ministers still have the power and the means to stop this by opening negotiations that address our dispute.”

Full list of NHS hospital trusts affected by nursing strikes

England

• Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

• NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB

• Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

• Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

• Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

• Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

• Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

• Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

• Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

• NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB

• Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

• Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

• Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust

• Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

• NHS North Central London ICB

• Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

• Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust

• Health Education England

• Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Found Trust

• Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

• Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust

• Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

• The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Found Trust

• The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

• Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

• Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

• The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

• Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

• Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

• Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

• Devon Partnership NHS Trust

• Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

• Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

• Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

• NHS Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB (BSW Together)

• NHS Devon ICB (One Devon)

• NHS Gloucestershire ICB (One Gloucestershire)

• North Bristol NHS Trust

• Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

• Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

• Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

• University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

• University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

• Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust

• Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

• NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB (BSol ICB)

• The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

• University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

• Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

• Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

• Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

• Yorkshire & Humber NHS England

• The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Wales

• Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

• Powys Teaching Local Health Board

• Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Headquarters

• Hywel Dda University Health Board

• Swansea Bay University Health Board

• Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

• Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board

• Velindre NHS Trust

• Public Health Wales

• Health Education and Improvement Wales Health Authority

• NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

• Digital Health and Care Wales

Northern Ireland

• Northern Ireland Practice and Education Council

• Southern Health and Social Care Trust

• Western Health and Social Care Trust

• Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

• Business Services Organisation

• Regulation & Quality Improvement Authority

• Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service

• Public Health Agency

• Northern Health and Social Care Trust

• South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust

• Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

Interim chief executive of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said: “Nobody wants to see strikes when the NHS is about to experience what may be its hardest ever winter but we understand how strongly nurses feel and why it has come to this.

“We urge the Government to act fast and talk to nurses and union leaders to find a way to avert strikes.

“Trusts up and down the country have been planning for industrial action. Not all of them will be affected directly but those that are will do everything in their power to minimise disruption for patients.

“Trust leaders’ priorities are ensuring the safe delivery of care and supporting the wellbeing of staff who continue to work flat out in the face of below-inflation pay awards, severe staff shortages and ever-increasing workloads.”