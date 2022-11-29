Driving in fog can be very dangerous, with its dense nature reducing visibility and making it harder to spot potential hazards.

As the months get colder fog is more common during the earlier hours - but it can disrupt drivers during rush hour commutes and much later in the day.

Although it is advised to avoid driving in heavy fog, many are unable to do so.

But to ensure safety on the road, it's important to know the key pieces of advice when driving in dense fog.

Find out how to drive safely in dense fog. (Image: Canva)

How to drive safely in dense fog

The most important thing to remember when driving in fog is to use your fog lights to make it easier to see and be seen in misty conditions.

The Highway Code states that motorists must use headlights when it isn't possible to see more than 100 metres in front of the car.

Drivers are also advised to use front or rear fog lights, however, this is optional.

AA top tips for driving in fog

The AA has also shared its top tips for when driving in fog.

Use dipped headlights, wipers and demisters. Use fog lights when you need to. Beware of other drivers not using headlights. Only drive as fast as conditions allow. Slow down so you can stop in the distance you can see clearly and drive patiently. Allow 3 seconds instead of 2 between you and the car in front. Check your mirrors before you slow down. Open your window to listen for traffic at junctions if you can’t see.

It is also important to note that if you find it to foggy drive and are finding it hard to concentrate, stop and avoid driving.

What does the fog light symbol look like?





The front fog light symbol shows a lamp with slanting lines of light in front of it, pointing left. The lines of light are intersected by a wavy line which represents the fog.

The rear fog light symbol is the same as the front fog light symbol but in reverse. The light and fog lines appear after the bulb, pointing right.