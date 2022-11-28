Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide return to our screens tonight with their brand new show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

The show follows the winning couple as they leave the villa and head to meet each other’s families in Italy and Turkey.

Episode 1 airs tonight and will show the pair in Italy, meeting Davide’s family and enjoying an Italian adventure together.

ITV said of episode 1: “For the first time since leaving the Love Island Villa, Davide returns to Italy and his hometown Frosinone with Ekin-Su by his side.

“But before he heads home, Davide will give Ekin-Su a taste of Italy as the pair embark on a whistle-stop tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by lovers Romeo & Juliet; and city of renaissance art, Florence.

“But will pancake professional Ekin-Su be able to impress Davide's family with her cooking skills? Time will tell when she prepares some homemade Gnocchi with the help of Davide's mum. Expect lot's of flirting, fun and drama as the self proclaimed 'Turkish Delight' and 'Italian Snack' head off on an Italian adventure.”

How to watch Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings

The Love Island couple’s series starts on Monday, November 28 at 9pm on ITV2. It will run until 10pm.

You can also catch up on the show on ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX.