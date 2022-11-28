Matt Hancock's political career is "pretty much done" after he came third in this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The comments came from Cabinet Secretary for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps as he commented on his colleague's time on the popular show.

In an interview with Times Radio, he said: “I do think that his true position should have been in Parliament this last few weeks, serving his constituents.

“It’s often said that politics is showbusiness for ugly people. He should be with us uglies back in the House rather than the jungle down under.”

Matt Hancock finished third behind Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and first-place winner, Lioness, Jill Scott.

When asked if Matt Hancock should abandon a career in Westminster politics, Shapps said: “I haven’t spoken to him about it, but I suspect he may have already reached that conclusion.

“Why would you go off and spend all that time in the jungle if you were going to carry on in Parliament? I’m only speculating.

“It’s a very hard job to do if you’re completely out of touch. And I think he may therefore have come to the conclusion that his parliamentary career is pretty much done.”

Matt Hancock received criticism after the sitting MP announced his decision to spend 18 days in the Australian jungle.

This led to the Tory whip being removed from the politician with the Prime Minister saying: “I was disappointed when he went on the show."

However, Hancock surpassed expectations by reaching the final three after beating pop icon Boy George and ex-rugby star Mike Tindall among others.

Matt Hancock came under fire in 2021 when leaked CCTV footage from his office showed him embracing his now girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo, breaking his own Covid measures.

He was forced to resign later that year and was succeeded by Sajid Javid.