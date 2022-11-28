After news that the Channel 5 show following the Owens family, Our Yorkshire Farm would not be returning, many are curious to know when the new show from the family will air.

The new show comes after Amanda and Clive Owen announced their split after 21 years of marriage earlier this year, seeing an end to the family documentary.

READ MORE: Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen won't appear in show replacing Our Yorkshire Farm

But now father and son due, Reuben and dad Clive are set to take the lead as they host their own show away from the farm.

As Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, will see the pair travel beyond their remote hill farm in the Yorkshire Dales as they look to start a new adventure.

What to expect from Channel 5's Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive

The new show will follow Clive and Reuben as they leave the Yorkshire Farm and begin their digging business venture together.

According to Radio Times, the first episode will see Reuben tasked to dig a series of wilderness ponds in the village of Langwathby in Cumbria.

But as he struggles with his biggest workload to date, Reuben decides to recruit his girlfriend Sarah and best friend Tom to lend a helping hand

When does Channel 5's Beyond the Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive start?





The new show is set to start on Tuesday, December 6 on Channel 5 with a launch time of 9pm.

The series is expected to have three episodes altogether according to Radio Times.