Former health secretary, Matt Hancock was unsuccessful in his attempt to be crowned King of the Jungle on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity after former lioness Jill Scott took the crown.

Hancock did however still make the final three after he came third in the celebrity competition show beating celebs including Mike Tindall and Sean Walsh to the spot.

After being voted out of the jungle, the MP was reunited with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

The pair embraced as they met on the bridge Hancock was heard saying “Oh my God!” and “Oh I love you.”

But the couples reuniting ended up in a similar pose to their now infamous CCTV video, exposing Hancock’s affair.

The video leaked in June 2021, saw the then health secretary and Ms Coladangelo be intimate with each other, seeing them break the rules set by Hancock over physical contact during Covid.

But now, after leaving the jungle the pair have confirmed that they are still an item after embracing each other on the jungle bridge.

After winning third place in the ITV show, the MP reflected on his time in the jungle, telling hosts, Ant and Dec:

“I wanted to show what I was like as a person. Lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas, for obvious reasons.

“And I just wanted to be myself. But I also actually strongly believe that for politicians as a whole, we don't come across as human enough.

“And this is probably the most extreme way of just showing who you are, I am someone who throws himself into things.

"And we managed to talk about some important things here."

The MP was also asked about his reasons for going on the show as he told the hosts: “I was expecting that and some of those were grillings and some were a release because I could say what I thought and some were very emotional.

I live with them and I feel it. But what I was able to and what I was grateful, was we had really grown-up conversations about it."