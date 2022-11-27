I'm A Celebrity 2022 has come to an end and Jill Scott has been voted the Queen of the jungle.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock came in third place after being voted out before the winner was crowned.

Coming in second place is actor, Owen Warner.

This years final saw more than 12 million votes, And and Dec revealed.

In tonight's episode, the three finalists took part in their last trial, each taking part in a different task to win a final three-course meal.

Last night Mike Tindall was voted out of the Australian jungle making him the eighth celebrity to be voted off the show and coming in fourth place.

Earlier in last night’s show, the ex-England rugby player suggested Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, 44, was specifically positioning the gilet marked with his name and the phone number needed to vote for him in front of the cameras in camp.

After sabotaging Hancock’s efforts he said: “Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes.”

When is the I’m A Celeb Coming out show?





After tonight’s final, the daily episodes full of Bushtucker trials and campsite drama are no longer. However, viewers will get one last chance of I’m A Celeb excitement with the Coming Out show.

Wondering what your favourite celebs got up to after vacating the jungle? Catch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Coming Out on ITV1 on Thursday, December 1 at 9:15pm.