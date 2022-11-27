The I'm A Celebrity final is well and truly underway and the third-place celebrity has been voted out of the jungle.

The public has voted out former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

Jill Scott and Owen Warner are now in the running for King or Queen of the jungle.

In tonight's episode, the three finalists took part in their last trial, each taking part in a different task to win a final three-course meal.

Last night Mike Tindall was voted out of the Australian jungle making him the eighth celebrity to be voted off.

Earlier in last night’s show, the ex-England rugby player suggested Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, 44, was specifically positioning the gilet marked with his name and the phone number needed to vote for him in front of the cameras in camp.

After sabotaging Hancock’s efforts he said: “Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes.”

When is the I’m A Celeb Coming out show?





After tonight’s final, the daily episodes full of Bushtucker trials and campsite drama are no longer. However, viewers will get one last chance of I’m A Celeb excitement with the Coming Out show.

Wondering what your favourite celebs got up to after vacating the jungle? Catch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Coming Out on ITV1 on Thursday, December 1 at 9:15pm.