As the UK’s largest feline charity, Cats Protection state they have a “vision of a world where every cat is treated with kindness and an understanding of its needs”. They’re involved in the rehoming of cats, matching the right cat, to the right home. Last year alone, they homed over 20,000 cats through their 34 centres.

Cats Protection work to promote the neutering or spaying of cats to reduce the number of unwanted cats and kittens in UK. On average, they help neuter around 134,000 cats and kittens every year; this includes some 16,500 feral cats.

Their work started in the 1920s, when cats were considered more as pests, rather than the pampered, much-loved moggies they are today. People who were concerned about the needs of the domestic animal formed the Cats Protection League. Their vital work has continued for over 90 years, and they now have a network of 210 volunteer-run branches, which take in cats in need and provide them with veterinary care to get them ready for adoption. Branches also raise essential funds to ensure they can carry on supporting our feline friends.

Their work doesn’t stop there! Paws Protect is Cats Protection’s fostering service for families fleeing domestic abuse. People leaving an abusive situation know that their cat will be looked after in a loving home, until they can be reunited.

Whether it be through leaflets in their charity shops, or written on their website, Cats Protection offer key, vet-approved information for cat owners to help them care for their beloved pet.

Volunteers are welcome at Cats Protection with open arms, as, without them, they wouldn’t be able to continue with this crucial work. Volunteer roles vary, from hands on work with cats themselves, to volunteering in one of their 121 charity shops. These charity shops serve 30,000 customers each week. In the West Yorkshire region, there are charity shops in Otley, Shipley, Leeds and Keighley, welcoming volunteers of all ages and backgrounds.

Once jewel in the crown is the Otley branch, where a member of staff said, “Volunteering is an insight to how a charity works. It provides young people with invaluable experience and practical skills.”

Anyone with time on their hands, whether it be an hour or a few days a week, can help out in supporting the charity’s ethos, where every cat has the right to be treated with love and kindness. Purrrfect!