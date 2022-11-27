After tonight’s final, the daily episodes full of Bushtucker trials and campsite drama are no longer.

For three weeks viewers have been entertained by Ant and Dec and the celebs as the show returned to Australia for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, viewers will get one last chance of I’m A Celeb excitement with the Coming Out show airing in less than a week.

When is I’m A Celebrity Coming Out airing?





Wondering what your favourite celebs got up to after vacating the jungle? Catch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Coming Out on ITV1 on Thursday, December 1 at 9:15pm.

It will be repeated on ITV2 on Saturday, December 3 at 12:10pm. You can also catch up on ITVX.

Who has left the I’m A Celeb jungle so far?





Last night Mike Tindall was voted out of the jungle placing him in the fourth position of this year’s show.

Tindall joins Seann Walsh, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe, Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and property expert and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas in being voted off the show by the public.

The first celebrity to be voted off was journalist Charlene White.

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.

The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show.

Despite leaving the show early, Attwood has said she is "enjoying" watching her campmates in the Australian jungle.

After last night’s result, Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner are the 2022 finalists for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.