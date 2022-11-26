Mike Tindall has come fourth place on 2022's I'm A Celeb.

The celebrities took on the famous Celebrity Cyclone trial tonight before Tindall was voted out of the jungle.

Earlier in the show, the ex-England rugby player suggested Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, 44, was specifically positioning the gilet marked with his name and the phone number needed to vote for him in front of the cameras in camp.

After sabotaging Hancock’s efforts he said: “Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes.”

After tonight’s result, Matt Hancock, Jill Scott and Owen Warner are the 2022 finalists for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?





Tindall joins Seann Walsh, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe, Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and property expert and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas in being voted off the show by the public.

The first celebrity to be voted off was journalist Charlene White.

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.

The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show.

Despite leaving the show early, Attwood has said she is "enjoying" watching her campmates in the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celeb campmates left after the eighth dumping

Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Jill Scott

When is the I'm A Celeb final 2022?





I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.

One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.

The 2022 final will air on ITV1 at 9pm and will finish at 10.40pm.