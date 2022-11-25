Matt Hancock expressed surprise at making it to the final five contestants of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! saying he "never thought" he would make it that far.

The politician and former health secretary, 44, has seen off other celebrities like Culture Club singer Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver in the Australian jungle.

After Moyles was the latest celebrity to be eliminated on Thursday (November 24), Hancock told the Bush Telegraph: “We’re so near the end and I’m delighted to be still here.

“I never thought I’d make it to the final five and here I am, so I’m very grateful."

Me and my bestie hyping each other up ❤️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ExiDYIleVN — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2022

Hancock has faced criticism for taking part in the programme as a sitting MP and has had the Tory whip suspended.

Seann Walsh tries to teach campmates new skills

Elsewhere on the programme, Seann Walsh tried to teach Jill Scott and Owen Warner how to do an impression of his fellow comedian Michael McIntyre while they were sitting at the creek.

In the Bush Telegraph Warner said: “Didn’t go very well at all. I sounded nothing like him and I know Jill sounded nothing like him. I’ll stick to the acting and Jill will stick to the football, leave the impressions to Seann.”

Back by the creek, he said: “I can do David Attenborough. ‘Here we have Seann, sitting on a rock, the sunlight hitting his face elegantly… watch how he swills the water around his mouth and then licks his lips…’”

He also revealed he can “cry on cue” as he learned to do so after watching X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Walsh told Scott: “Pick a point, don’t blink… focus your eyes… really focus on your breathing. Think about how your breathing goes when you cry.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on Friday at 9.15pm on ITV1.