Seann Walsh became the seventh celebrity to leave the I’m A Celeb jungle on Friday night.

The announcement follows radio host Chris Moyles' exit who was the sixth celebrity to be voted off by the public on the previous evening.

At the end of the episode tonight, the celebrities said their goodbyes as the news came that Walsh would be leaving.

He entered as a mole but is leaving as a legend. Seann is the seventh Celeb to leave the Jungle after keeping everyone entertained with his non-stop laughs and spot-on impressions! 💛 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/faZidmwUhI — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2022

Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?





The comedian joins Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe, Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and property expert and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas in being voted off the show by the public.

The first celebrity to be voted off was journalist Charlene White.

However, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.

The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show.

Despite leaving the show early, Attwood has said she is "enjoying" watching her campmates in the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celeb campmates left after seventh dumping

Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Jill Scott

When is the I'm A Celeb final 2022?





I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.

One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.

The 2022 final will air on ITV1 at 9pm and will finish at 10.40pm.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Saturday at 9.15pm.