Comedian and author, David Walliams has reportedly quit Britain’s Got Talent after judging the competition show for 10 years.

Walliams's shock exit comes after he was made to apologise for making “disrespectful comments” about contestants during breaks in filming the talent show.

The leaked information showed that the comedian made rude remarks towards people and called an older performer a "c***" three times when he was out of earshot, following an unsuccessful audition, according to The Guardian.

He was also said to make sexually explicit comments about participants of the audition show while at the London Palladium in January 2020.

PA (Image: PA)

However, following the leaked information, sources have suggested that Walliams will not be returning to the show.

With suggestions that he will confirm the news over the next few weeks.

As a source told The Sun, “David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time,"

"Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel.”

Although Walliams is likely to not make his return, fellow judges, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell are all expected to remain on the ITV show.

David Walliams apologises for comments

In a statement, Walliams said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

His comments were picked up by microphones used to capture discussions between the judges, which include Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

In a statement, ITV said: “We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of Britain’s Got Talent.

“Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners.”