Chris Moyles became the sixth celebrity to leave the I’m A Celeb jungle on Thursday night.

The announcement follows comedian Babatunde Aleshe’s exit who was the fifth celebrity to be voted off by the public on the previous evening.

At the end of the episode tonight, the celebrities said their goodbyes as the news came that Chris would be leaving.

He dived quite literally into Camp life, but now it's time for the voice of breakfast radio to sign off from his Jungle family! 🎤 @ChrisMoyles is the sixth Celeb to leave this year! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3caFcM01PO — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2022

Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?





The radio host joins Babatunde Aleshe, Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and property expert and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas in being voted off the show by the public.

The first celebrity to be voted off was journalist Charlene White.

However, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.

The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show.

Despite leaving the show early, Attwood has said she is "enjoying" watching her campmates in the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celeb campmates left after sixth dumping

Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

READ MORE:

When is the I'm A Celeb final 2022?





I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.

One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.

The 2022 final will air on ITV1 at 9pm and will finish at 10.40pm.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Friday at 9.15pm.