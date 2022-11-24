Saving money can be a struggle for many with something always throwing your plans off and setting you back.

But now there's a handy saving hack that lets you save £667.95 in just one year using just a penny.

The 1p Challenge is a popular way for many to save but has recently gained a new audience of saving fans on TikTok.

One user, Budgetwithdee has shared her experience with the challenge, detailing her progress and seeing her fans take it up as well.

One fan wrote "Started the penny-saving challenge after seeing your video, saved almost £60 in loose coins now! Gonna need a bigger jar soon."

What is the 1p Challenge?





The idea is pretty simple and a great way to start saving if you find it tricky.

Over the course of a year (365 days) you save a penny every day.

For example, if you were to start the challenge on January 1, you would save 1p, the next day 2p, then 3p and so on.

This carries on all the way until the end of the year when you add the final amount of £3.65 which leaves you with an extra £667.95 saved.

Some people choose to collect the money in a jar and take it to the bank at the end of the year.

But many use online banking and instead transfer the extra penny every day.

You can also get a checklist that helps you stay on track for your savings.

There's plenty online available to download and print, or you can add a reminder to your phone every day.

