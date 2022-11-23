In tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, comedian Seann Walsh described the time after he was pictured kissing his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Katya Jones as “easily the most depressing month of my entire life”.

In October 2018, the 36-year-old was printed on the front pages of national newspapers when he was pictured kissing Jones while he was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

Strictly professional Katya Jones was married to Strictly dancer Neil Jones at the time.

Walsh was seen telling fellow comedian Babatunde Aleshe about the impact the kiss had on his professional life.

He said: “Easily the most depressing month of my entire life, Edinburgh after Strictly. We get to Edinburgh, right, I think it’s a 200-seater, I’ve never not in Edinburgh sold out the first night.

“It doesn’t even occur to me that it’s not sold out. Just before I’m about to go on, my agent comes in and goes, ‘Just so you know, there’s like 30 people’.

“To get told that when you’re just about to go on, horrific. It was at that point I was like, ‘Oh, oh’”

Aleshe said: “‘Oh, they don’t like me.’”

Walsh replied: “My career was dead, I was over. My agent said, ‘There’s nothing I can do. I’m sorry, I’ve tried. I’ve tried everything.’”

The comedian said this was the time in his life when he thought he needed to “learn to drive” because he could no longer use trains as he needed to “hide”.

In the same conversation, Aleshe opened up to Walsh.

Speaking of his own career, he said: “I stopped because I had a mental block. I can’t come up with new stuff. I just can’t come up with new jokes, it’s just not happening for me. I lost the love.

“I made the smart choice, left acting and I was just working, normal nine to five. Then a month later, everything changed. Everything.

“Mo (Gilligan) invited me to do a podcast with him and then he was like, ‘Oh, do you want to come on tour with me?’ and then from there it just went crazy.

“From an office job to 10 nights at the Apollo to the 02 arena, to here. To the jungle. I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

Later in the episode, the celebrities in the jungle discussed their best and worst days at work.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Thursday on ITV1.