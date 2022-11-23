Matt Hancock was tasked with solving an anagram with fellow jungle campmate Mike Tindall in tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity but the former health secretary found it “really hard” to complete.

The West Suffolk MP found the latest Deals on Wheels challenge difficult because of his dyslexia.

Ex-rugby player Tindall arrived with Hancock to find 99 red balloons which needed to be popped using the spikes on their helmets.

The pair, both 44, earned letters when they popped balloons and they had until the sand timer ran out to complete the challenge.

Hancock said: “I’m terrible at anagrams, I’m dyslexic, so all the letters are already in an anagram, so it’s on you (Mike).

“Being dyslexic I find anagrams really hard. All I could see was the word tiny.”

Tindall and Hancock correctly spelt the word ninety-nine and earned themselves Dingo Dollars but their campmates’ incorrect answer to the question meant the whole camp missed out on a treat of chocolate chip cookies.

Tonight’s episode isn’t the first time Hancock has mentioned his dyslexia in the jungle as he previously discussed it with comedians Seann Walsh and Babatunde Aleshe.

He said: “The moment I was identified as dyslexic at university it was ‘Ahh so actually I am OK with language, it’s just my brain works differently and I can work on that’.”

Hancock has introduced a bill to bring in universal screening for dyslexia in primary schools, and a spokesperson for the politician has said: “By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

“Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Thursday on ITV1 at 9pm.