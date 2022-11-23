Car experts have revealed one simple life hack to stop windscreen frost amid dropping temperatures.

This advice comes as weather reports claim some parts of the UK could experience temperatures as low as -4C this week.

The car hack, which costs just 12 pence, uses one common kitchen staple and is one way motorists can save both time and money in the morning.

While windscreen frost is annoying, it is also dangerous and could see drivers hit with fines and have points taken off their driving licences.

Experts at Lotus Car Rental from the extremely cold country of Iceland revealed one amazing but bizarre trick to prevent frozen windscreens.

According to the experts, the best way to prevent a frozen windscreen is to cut an onion in half and rub it all over the windscreen the night before your journey.

This should stop frost from forming as onions can break down frost as soon as it forms.

A potato can also be used as it will work the same way while vinegar can be mixed with water and placed into a spray bottle to help combat frost.

They explain that vinegar is often "used as a de-icer because its freezing point is much lower than water’s, meaning the water doesn’t have the chance to settle and freeze on top of the vinegar".

However, the experts were quick to warn: "It may sound obvious but it’s always worth mentioning that you should never pour boiling hot water onto your windscreen. While one in five of us have admitted to doing this, even pouring lukewarm water can cause car windows to crack, especially if they are already chipped.

"Instead, pour some warm water in a ziplock bag and then rub the bag over your windscreen. This hack went viral on TikTok last winter because it takes the ice off in seconds!"