Babatunde Aleshe became the fifth celebrity to leave the I’m A Celeb jungle on Wednesday night.

The announcement follows Culture club singer Boy George’s exit who was the fourth celebrity to be voted off by the public on the previous evening.

At the end of the episode tonight, the celebrities said their goodbyes as the news came that Babatunde Aleshe would be leaving.

It has been a belly-laughing bonanza since @BabatundeComedy set foot in Camp! He conquered his fear of frogs and heights like a boss, but now it's time for our Tottenham Hot-Star to leave the Jungle ⭐️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Svwo56Sz2D — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2022

Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?





The comedian joins Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and property expert and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas who was voted off at the end of Sunday’s episode.

The first celebrity to be voted off was journalist Charlene White.

However, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.

The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show.

Despite leaving the show early, Attwood has said she is "enjoying" watching her campmates in the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celeb campmates left after fifth dumping

Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Chris Moyles

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

When is the I'm A Celeb final 2022?





I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.

One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.

The 2022 final will air on ITV1 at 9pm and will finish at 10.40pm.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Thursday at 9pm.