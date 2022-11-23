Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying that as a result of his economic plans the typical household will see a rise in tax of £1,400 a year.

During Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) the Labour leader made the claim in response to the decisions outlined in the Autumn Budget last week.

Mr Starmer said: "Because of the changes he's [Sunak] made, a typical household will end up paying a tax increase of £1,400.

"Contrast that to a super-wealthy nom-dom living here but holding their income overseas. How much more has he asked them to pay?"

Keir Starmer criticised Rishi Sunak during PMQs (Image: House of Commons/PA)

Mr Sunak responded by saying: "Labour had 13 years to address this issue and did nothing. It was a Conservative government that took action and tightened the rules.

"The problem with his [Starmer's] idea is that it would end up costing Britain money.

"Not my words, but the words of the former Labour Shadow Chancellor.

"Rather than peddling fairy tales and gesture politics, let's tell him what we're actually doing to deliver for this country."

Mr Sunak then listed a number of policies that the Conservatives were implementing, including keeping the triple lock on pensions in place and increasing the living wage.