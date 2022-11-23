Channel 5's hit show following the lives of the Owen family, Our Yorkshire Farm, will be replaced by a brand new series by the family.

The new show Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive will feature farmer Clive Owen and his eldest son, Reuben.

But familiar faces will be missing from the new series as The Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen is said not to be appearing in the show, according to The Mirror.

It comes after Amanda and Clive announced their split after 21 years of marriage earlier this year, throwing the future of the program into troubled waters.

However, now the production company behind the popular Our Yorkshire Farm have created a new show focusing on the father and son duo.

Following the pair as they travel beyond the farm in the Yorkshire Dales and launch a digging business together.

The series will air on December 6 and will show how Reuben's unique childhood prepared him for adult life.

Channel 5 had previously announced that the popular show following the family would not return following the couple's split.

Speaking to The Mirror, Channel 5 factual boss Daniel Pearl said: "The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life.

"It’s fantastic that we can now all follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure."

You can watch Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive on December 6 on Channel 5.