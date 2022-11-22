Boy George became the fourth celebrity to leave the I’m A Celeb jungle on Tuesday night.
The announcement follows Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver’s exit who was the third celebrity to be voted off by the public on the previous evening.
At the end of the episode tonight, the celebrities said their goodbyes as the news came that Boy George would be leaving.
He's the king of calm, but @BoyGeorge's *mostly* zen time in Camp has come to an end. 🧘♂️🪲— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2022
He's the fourth Celebrity to leave the Jungle this year. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HG9v4zkwZz
Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?
The Culture Club singer joins Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver and property expert and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas who was voted off at the end of Sunday’s episode.
The first celebrity to be voted off was journalist Charlene White.
However, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.
The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.
After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show.
Despite leaving the show early, Attwood has said she is "enjoying" watching her campmates in the Australian jungle.
I’m A Celeb campmates left after fourth dumping
Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:
- Mike Tindall
- Matt Hancock
- Owen Warner
- Chris Moyles
- Babatunde Aleshe
- Jill Scott
- Seann Walsh
When is the I'm A Celeb final 2022?
I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.
One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.
The 2022 final will air on ITV1 at 9pm and will finish at 10.40pm.
I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Wednesday at 9pm.
