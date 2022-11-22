Boy George shared his dad's reaction to his rise to fame with his I’m A Celeb campmates in tonight’s episode.

When having a discussion, Babatunde Aleshe asked Boy George: “What was your dad’s reaction when you made it?”

The singer replied: “I was playing at the Albert Hall and it was kind of a big gig, it was kind of early on and my sister’s best friend’s husband said to my dad, ‘You must be really proud of him?’ My dad goes, ‘Yeah, he does what he does and I do what I do’.”

He added: “Or my mum used to say, ‘You never say you love me’ and he’d say, ‘I’m here aren’t I?’”

We're here for Boy George and Seann's dinner date 🤣#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/f5y95UpQcX — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2022

Boy George opens up about family and fame on ITV's I'm A Celeb

He was later seen speaking to the Bush Telegraph, when he said: “I think that comment was about, ‘Don’t blow smoke up his a**e because it’s not good for him’.”

Aleshe said: “This generation, all we do is tell our children that we love them.”

He added: “I smother my son. We’re soft but that’s a good thing.”

Jill Scott, former England player, said: “There was a generation of ‘don’t show any weakness’.”

READ MORE:

Boy George went on: “My dad was a builder, owned his own firm. He was a gambler. He would take £10,000 and put it on a dog.

“Dad would say, ‘Don’t answer the door, the bailiffs, or the gas man was coming’.”

Boy George wasn’t the only one to open up to campmates tonight as Matt Hancock discussed a time when his parents' business “nearly went bust”.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1.