Matt Hancock opened up about his childhood on tonight’s episode of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

The 44-year-old former health secretary discussed generational differences with campmates, telling them about his family’s business which struggled financially when he was a teenager.

Seann Walsh said: “Did you have the bailiffs round yours Matt?”

Matt Hancock opens up about childhood (Image: PA)

Matt Hancock opens up about childhood in I'm A Celeb episode

Hancock replied: “When the business nearly went bust we nearly lost everything.

“You know when you type your postcode into the internet and it brings up your address? My stepdad wrote that software. The business started in 88 and in the early 90s is when it nearly went bust.

“We were going to lose the house, both my stepdad and mum were going to lose their jobs. That was pretty harrowing. I was about 14.”

The 36-year-old comedian, Walsh, said: “B****y hell, kill the vibe Matt.”

To which the West Suffolk MP replied: “Well you said have you ever had the bailiffs round.”

READ MORE:

Despite his controversial sign up to the show, Hancock has avoided elimination as he’s received enough votes from the public to keep him in the Australian jungle.

Boy George also opened up about memories as he spoke to campmates including Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott.

I’m A Celebrity continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV1.