Eurovision has announced major changes to the contest's voting system which will take place next year.

As part of the changes, for the Semi-Finals results, viewers alone will vote and make the decision.

The Grand Final result will still be decided by the viewers and a jury vote, however, for the first time ever, the rest of the world will be able to vote too.

Next year, the countries that qualify for the Semi-Finals will be decided solely based on the votes cast by the viewers, rather than a combination of a jury and public vote as has been the case since 2009.

Rest of the world can vote in Eurovision

Those who are watching Eurovision from elsewhere around the world will be able to vote via a secure online platform using a credit card from their country, and their votes, once added together, will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country in both of the Semi-Finals and the Grand Final.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor, said of the changes: “Throughout its 67-year history the Eurovision Song Contest has constantly evolved to remain relevant and exciting. These changes acknowledge the immense popularity of the show by giving more power to the audience of the world’s largest live music event.

“In 2023 only Eurovision Song Contest viewers will decide which countries make it to the Grand Final and, reflecting the global impact of the event, everyone watching the show, wherever they live in the world, can cast their votes for their favourite songs.

“By also involving juries of music professionals in deciding the final result, all the songs in the Grand Final can be assessed on the broadest possible criteria. We can also maintain the tradition of travelling around Europe and Australia to collect points and ensure a thrilling voting sequence with the winner only revealed at the very end of the show.”