I'm A Celeb is back on our screens but as the eliminations start, ITV viewers have begun asking when the final is taking place.

Viewers have been treated to watching various soap stars, sporting heroes and other famous faces putting themselves through stomach-churning Bushtucker trials - all for our entertainment.

This year marks 20 years since the show began and there have been lots of celebrities that have given jungle, or castle, life a go in that time.

Here's everything we know about the I'm A Celeb final and how to watch.

I'm A Celeb class of 2022

When does I'm A Celeb end? See 2022 final date

I'm A Celeb began on Sunday, November 6 and this series concludes on Sunday, November 27.

One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.

Viewers can expect three campmates to make it to the final day with a campmate ( or two) being voted off each night in the week leading up to the final.

The 2022 final will air on ITV 1 at 9 pm and will finish at 10.40 pm.

Who will win I'm A Celeb 2022?





Soap actor Owen Warner, best known for playing Romeo Nightingale on Hollyoaks, is currently the favourite to win, leading with 5/4 odds.

The actor is closely followed by Lioness Jill Scott on 6/4 and former Rugby player and extended Royal Mike Tindall on 8/1.

Owen Warner – 5/4

Jill Scott – 6/4

Mike Tindall – 8/1

Matt Hancock – 10/1

Seann Walsh – 14/1

Boy George – 66/1

Chris Moyles – 80/1

Sue Cleaver – 125/1

Babatunde Aleshe – 150/1

On the other side of the scale, comedian Babatunde Aleshe is seen as the most unlikely king of the jungle following his narrow escape on Sunday's programme.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “It’s the final week of I’m a Celeb as the final is on Sunday! So far, we have had Charlene and Scarlette voted out by the public. Owen Warner is our new favourite at 5/4, he’s been a bit of a dark horse in the competition as he started the series at 12/1. He’s a likeable character in the camp, he’s witty, charismatic and could go all the way to win.”

“Jill Scott, who’s dominated the market throughout the series, sits close behind at 6/4. Hopefully, football fans will be behind the Lioness this week and not be too distracted. She’s done really well in the jungle and put her everything in each trial she’s faced.”

“Other possible contenders include Mike Tindall comes in at 8/1, Matt Hancock 10/1, and Seann Walsh 14/1.”