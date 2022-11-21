Sue Cleaver became the third celebrity to be voted off the I'm A Celeb jungle on Monday night.
The announcement follows TV presenter Scarlette White's exit who was the second celeb to be voted off by the public on the previous evening.
At the end of the episode tonight, the celebrities gathered around the fire and shared goodbye messages as the news came that one of them would be leaving.
They didn't know who was leaving at the time but gathered to share their experience so far and gratitude towards their campmates.
Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?
The Coronation Street star joins property expert and TV presenter Scarlette White who was dumped at the end of Sunday's episode.
The first celeb to be voted off was Love Island panellist and journalist Charlene White.
However, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.
The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.
After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show
READ MORE: I'm a Celeb: Boy George threatens to quit ITV show
READ MORE: Scarlette Douglas breaks silence after ‘whirlwind’ I’m A Celebrity exit
I’m A Celeb campmates left after third dumping
Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:
- Mike Tindall
- Matt Hancock
- Owen Warner
- Boy George
- Chris Moyles
- Babatunde Aleshe
- Jill Scott
- Seann Walsh
When is the I'm A Celeb final 2022?
I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.
One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.
The 2022 final will air on ITV 1 at 9 pm and will finish at 10.40 pm.
I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Tuesday at 9pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here