Sue Cleaver became the third celebrity to be voted off the I'm A Celeb jungle on Monday night.

The announcement follows TV presenter Scarlette White's exit who was the second celeb to be voted off by the public on the previous evening.

At the end of the episode tonight, the celebrities gathered around the fire and shared goodbye messages as the news came that one of them would be leaving.

They didn't know who was leaving at the time but gathered to share their experience so far and gratitude towards their campmates.

Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?





The Coronation Street star joins property expert and TV presenter Scarlette White who was dumped at the end of Sunday's episode.

The first celeb to be voted off was Love Island panellist and journalist Charlene White.

However, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.

The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show

I’m A Celeb campmates left after third dumping

Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Boy George

Chris Moyles

Babatunde Aleshe

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

When is the I'm A Celeb final 2022?





I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.

One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.

The 2022 final will air on ITV 1 at 9 pm and will finish at 10.40 pm.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Tuesday at 9pm.