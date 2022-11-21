Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has taken on the same bushtucker trial as one of his fellow campmates on I'm A Celeb.

The actor had to find spanners which he could use to retrieve stars from an underwater network of pipes as part of the Boiling Point challenge.

Radio presenter Chris Moyles had previously taken part in the trial but only scored one star after he became visibly distressed and panicked.

Warner volunteered himself for the challenge on Monday night's programme, saying: “I’ve wanted to do quite a physical challenge.

Owen Warner tries Chris Moyles's Boiling Point trial on I'm A Celeb

“I feel like all mine have been just getting gunked. I’d like to do something physical.”

The 23-year-old added: “I’m going to go in there and think about food. I reckon I’ll do it in less than a minute with that mindset.”

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock also put himself forward for the task.

The West Suffolk MP commented: “I’m keen to do it but I’ve done one like this before and Owen hasn’t.”

Meanwhile, Moyles joked in the Bush Telegraph: "I really wanted to have another go at Boiling Point because I did such a brilliant job last time.

“Oh no, that’s right, I basically panicked and ended up with one star. That was it.”

The DJ shared some insight to Warner about the challenge before adding in the Bush Telegraph:“I think the only way you can panic Owen really is if you said, ‘I don’t think there’s going to be any food tonight for dinner’, and then he’d probably turn into the Incredible Hulk.”

Owen Warner makes Ant and Dec laugh with spanner joke during I'm A Celeb trial

Warner had to use different spanners to loosen stars during the Boiling Point challenge.

Co-host Donnelly noted the actor's spanner use, saying: “That’s not his first rodeo with a spanner.

Ant chimed in: “Good speed that. You’ve used a spanner before, haven’t you Owen?”

Warner joked back: “I get called one enough times.”

In the end, Owen triumphed in the trial when he secured all nine stars on offer and even finished with time to spare.

As he returned to the camp to share the good news, Warner yelled out: “We eating good tonight!”

Shortly after, Warner reflected in the Bush Telegraph: “I’m going to miss a lot of things about this jungle experience but walking back with good news to a group of hungry people it’s the best feeling ever.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV 1.