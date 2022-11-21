Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner has been dubbed the new favourite to win I'm A Celeb following Scarlette Douglas's exit.

The TV presenter and property expert became the second campmate to be voted off the hit ITV reality series on Sunday night.

Following her emotional exit, bookmakers have released their predictions of who will be crowned King or Queen of the jungle this year.

Here are the latest betting odds,courtesy of BetVictor, and when the highly anticipated final will be.

She took the jungle by storm and stole our hearts in the process, so before she could leave the jungle, we had to find out what is 'First Things First' for @scardoug ☀️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/s8Zv2GJwPF — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2022

When does I'm A Celeb end? See 2022 final date

I'm A Celeb concludes on Sunday, November 27.

One famous face will be crowned the King or Queen of the jungle after three weeks of stomach-churning bushtucker trials and living without the comforts of home.

The 2022 final will air on ITV 1 at 9 pm and will finish at 10.40 pm.

Who will win I'm A Celeb 2022?





Soap actor Owen Warner, best known for playing Romeo Nightingale on Hollyoaks, is currently the favourite to win, leading with 5/4 odds.

The actor is closely followed by Lioness Jill Scott on 6/4 and former Rugby player and extended Royal Mike Tindall on 8/1.

Owen Warner – 5/4

Jill Scott – 6/4

Mike Tindall – 8/1

Matt Hancock – 10/1

Seann Walsh – 14/1

Boy George – 66/1

Chris Moyles – 80/1

Sue Cleaver – 125/1

Babatunde Aleshe – 150/1

On the other side of the scale, comedian Babatunde Aleshe is seen as the most unlikely king of the jungle following his narrow escape on Sunday's programme.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell said: “It’s the final week of I’m a Celeb as the final is on Sunday! So far, we have had Charlene and Scarlette voted out by the public. Owen Warner is our new favourite at 5/4, he’s been a bit of a dark horse in the competition as he started the series at 12/1. He’s a likeable character in the camp, he’s witty, charismatic and could go all the way to win.”

“Jill Scott, who’s dominated the market throughout the series, sits close behind at 6/4. Hopefully, football fans will be behind the Lioness this week and not be too distracted. She’s done really well in the jungle and put her everything in each trial she’s faced.”

“Other possible contenders include Mike Tindall comes in at 8/1, Matt Hancock 10/1, and Seann Walsh 14/1.”

I'm A Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9.15 pm on ITV1.