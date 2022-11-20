Scarlette Douglas became the second celebrity to be voted off the I'm A Celeb jungle on Sunday.

The TV presenter and property expert's exit follows Loose Women panellist Charlene White's exit who was the first celeb to be dumped from the camp on Friday.

At the end of the episode tonight, the celebrities gathered around the fire and shared goodbye messages as the news came that one of them would be leaving.

They didn't know who was leaving at the time but gathered to share their experience so far and gratitude towards their campmates.

She firmly made a place in the Australian sun since day one, and we'll never forget those iconic dance moves💃



But it's now hometime for the gorgeous @ScarDoug ☀️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XYr1FVBdVT — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2022

Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?

Scarlette became the second celeb to be voted off by the public, coming after journalist Charlene White.

However, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.

The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show.

READ MORE: I'm a Celeb: Boy George threatens to quit ITV show

READ MORE: Charlene White gives update to fans following elimination from I'm a Celeb

I’m A Celeb campmates left after second dumping

Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Boy George

Sue Cleaver

Chris Moyles

Babatunde Aleshe

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Monday at 9.15pm.