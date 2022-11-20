Boy George has threatened to quit I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after ranting at crew members, reports say.

The Culture Club singer, 61, made the threats to quit after he was refused access to a golf buggy to drive him back to camp after a challenge, The Sun reports.

He then allegedly stormed off, stole an apple from a production tent and hid behind some trees so that he wouldn't be able to be filmed.

An insider told The Sun said: “Sue [Cleaver] is allowed to be driven in a golf buggy under special conditions, but the rest of the campmates had to walk back from the trial which involved a steep hill.

“George threw a massive strop and demanded to be driven in his own buggy - but ITV were having none of it as they said it would not be fair on the others.

“He then stormed into one of the production crew tents and pinched an apple, before hiding behind trees so that he couldn’t be filmed by any of the show’s cameras.

"It was a proper temper tantrum, but George wasn’t backing down.

“He was threatening to walk out of the show, and in that moment he probably would have done.

“Luckily one of the producers was able to retrieve him, sit him down in a tent and convince him not to leave."

After that the situation settled down and the singer made his way back to the camp.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV1 for its next episode on Monday, November 21 at 9.15pm