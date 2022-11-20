Charlene White has given an update to fans after she was eliminated from I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! on Friday night (November 18).

The Loose Women presenter was the first contestant to be voted off the show, after Olivia Attwood left early in the series on medical grounds.

Whilst being in the jungle Charlene's sister Carina has been running her Twitter account for her, and gave fans an update on how Charlene was doing before likely handing the account back over.

She posted: "One emotional reunion with her sister, a few telephone calls to family & friends, 3 showers (apparently very much needed after bathing in jungle water for weeks) & drinking lots of water, Charlene is doing great! #TeamCharlene."

Charlene White reveals why she refused to sleep in RV on I'm a Celeb

As part of the show two celebrities had the chance to sleep in a comfy bed in an RV instead of in a tent if they found keys to it in a challenge.

Although Charlene was deputy camp leader, she refused to share the RV with camp leader Matt Hancock.

She explained that she couldn’t share the RV with him because he is a “sitting MP” and may return to the role of minister, and she didn't want anything to affect her role as an “impartial journalist”.