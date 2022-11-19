Boy George has revealed what his career would have been if he hadn't started Culture Club.

The Karma Chameleon singer, 61, opened up to his fellow campmates about what jobs he could see himself as if he hadn't pursued music.

The singer-songwriter predicted that he might have worked in the make-up industry.

He also suggested that he could see himself working in fashion or going to art school.

The English pop band formed in London in 1981 and was comprised of Boy George on lead vocals alongside Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss.

The conversation came after the Partners in Grime challenge on Saturday’s episode.

The bushtucker trial saw all the remaining 10 contestants take part in a bid to secure a full set of 10 stars.

The campmates' relationships were put to the test when they had to answer personal and even some embarrassing questions about one another.

Boy George was partnered up with radio DJ Chris Moyles and he correctly named Radio X as the station he has a breakfast show on.

