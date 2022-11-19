Football fans will being able to get themselves a free pint at Greene King pubs if they share a surname with a member of the England or Wales squad that is taking part in the World Cup.

This offer will only be available during the group stage matches for England and Wales, which will begin on Monday (November 21) with England vs Iran at 1pm and Wales vs USA at 7pm.

Greene King is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to anyone who shares a surname with any of the England and Wales squads.

To claim their free drink all someone would have to do is show their ID at the bar during one of the live matches involving England and Wales.

A free pint is on offer during the England and Wales World Cup group matches (Image: Canva)

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “Any international football tournament is a major event for fans, and since the success of the Lionesses earlier this year, all eyes are on the men’s teams this winter.

READ MORE: Hosts ask for total stadium beer ban at Qatar World Cup

“This limited time offer is more than just a free drink, it’s a chance for us, as your home of pub sport, to provide the best environment for people to come and show their support right across the UK for our England and Wales stars as they pursue glory at the highest level of international football.”

What surnames will be accepted for the offer?





Hennessey, Ward, Davies, Cabango, Lockyer, Rodon, Mepham, Ampadu, Gunter, Williams, Roberts, Thomas, Allen, Smith, Levitt, Wilson, Morrell, Ramsey, Colwill, Bale, Moore, Harris, Johnson, James, Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White, Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Rashford, Saka, Sterling, Wilson

The offer is available in over 800 participating pubs, a full list of which can be found at the Greene King website here.