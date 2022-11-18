Having seen more than a week of I’m A Celebrity episodes, viewers have tonight been told who the first celebrity to be eliminated from the current series is.

At the end of the episode tonight, the celebrities gathered around the fire and shared goodbye messages as the news came that one of them would be leaving.

They didn't know who was leaving at the time but gathered to share their experience so far and gratitude towards their campmates.

There really is something special about our Camp. While the experience is fleeting, the friendships made here last a lifetime ❤️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/uRblDWQsxE — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2022

Who left the I'm A Celeb jungle on Friday's episode?





Charlene White’s time in the jungle has come to an end and viewers have seen her take part in challenges and one Bushtucker trial during her 14-day stay.

Charlene attempted her first trial in tonight's episode but now she's heading home after her stint in the Australian jungle.

Olivia Attwood also left the series early on medical grounds.

I’m A Celeb campmates left after first dumping

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Boy George

Scarlette Douglas

Sue Cleaver

Chris Moyles

Babatunde Aleshe

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Saturday at 9.10pm.