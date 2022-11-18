I’m A Celebrity returned to our screens more than a week ago now and the new series has seen the celebrities tackle jungle life.

Loose Women’s Charlene White is one of the celebrities taking on the challenge and in tonight’s episode she revealed why she hadn’t fulfilled the task of sleeping in the RV in camp.

Earlier in the series, the celebrities took part in a short task where they had to find the keys to the RV with the two celebrities who found the correct keys winning themselves a spot in a comfy bed with a duvet and pillow, luxuries in the jungle.

It wasn’t too long until the camp gained its leader and deputy – Matt Hancock and Charlene White respectively.

.@CharleneWhite takes on her first Bushtucker trial, alongside @BoyGeorge as they head to their Watery Grave 🪦😵



Find out what happens at 9pm on ITV1 and STV! pic.twitter.com/gkYrlPlzIr — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2022

Both were told they were the only two celebrities allowed to sleep in the RV, meaning Owen Warner and Jill Scott no longer had the privilege.

However, up to now Hancock has had the RV to himself as Charlene has refused to sleep in the RV in a single bed next to Hancock’s bed.

Charlene White reveals why she hasn't been sleeping in I'm A Celeb RV

In tonight’s episode, White revealed why she hadn’t yet fulfilled the task of moving from the outdoors to the RV overnight.

After returning from her first Bushtucker trial, also in tonight’s episode, White became upset as she couldn’t complete the trial, saying “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” – the words a celebrity says to end their participation in a trial.

Earlier, White said that she couldn’t share the RV with Matt Hancock who is a “sitting MP” and may return to the role of minister because she is an “impartial journalist”.

This comes as fans of the show were confused as to why she wasn’t sleeping in the RV since she is allowed to.

The rules said that only the leader and deputy are allowed to stay in the RV, it didn’t state they HAD to… #ImACeleb https://t.co/cFxnXMR5m1 — antanddec (@antanddec) November 17, 2022

Ant and Dec cleared up the issue, saying that White was told she could sleep in there but that she doesn’t have to, therefore she isn’t breaking any show rules.

I’m A Celebrity continues on Saturday at 9.10pm on ITV1.