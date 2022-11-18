I’m A Celebrity returned tonight for another episode but it was the first one to see a celebrity be eliminated from the ITV show.

Viewers also saw Boy George admit to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock that he had been “hating on” him while they stayed in the Australian jungle together.

The Culture Club singer apologised for his behaviour and said he found it difficult to “separate” the politician from the person.

In the episode, Boy George told comedian Seann Walsh: “(I) can’t stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery.

“I find him just … I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like … I wanted to say, ‘What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that’.”

Hancock joined the conversation and Boy George told him: “I was making a joke about the chocolate. For god’s sake I was like … let’s have a bit of fun.

“I didn’t like the way you looked at me. I made a joke and you were like…”

Hancock said it wasn’t his “intention” and he was sorry that he’d made him feel “uncomfortable”.

Boy George then told the Bush Telegraph: “He’s probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, ‘you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel’.”

The singer then told Hancock: “I just feel everyone’s trying to be too nice. It’s getting on my t**s. I don’t want arguments … I’m just like come on guys, have a laugh.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think your presence has made everyone very compliant.”

Hancock replied: “Compliant, it’s a funny word.”

Boy George said: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

He added: “I’m trying to separate you as a human being and you as a politician, and I’m struggling with it. We don’t share the same politics.

“I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago.”

Hancock said he would prefer the truth and has “enjoyed spending time with” Boy George.

Boy George told the Bush Telegraph said: “It feels like a relief to me. I thought, I don’t want to come out of here and feel like I’ve been dishonest. I had to be truthful.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Saturday at 9.10pm.