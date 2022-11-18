Planning for Christmas can always be an expensive time, but now especially so as the cost of living continues to rise.

As we head into the festive season, many will be looking for a way to cut costs and reduce overall spending this Christmas.

If you’re hoping to save pennies on the main event this Christmas, then head down to Asda to pick up its incredible Christmas dinner for less than £5 per person.

Feeding a family of five for just £21.98, it comes with all you need for a tasty Christmas meal.

Asda launches incredible Christmas dinner for less than £5 per person (Image: Asda)

Asda's Christmas dinner

The list of Frozen Christmas dinner products available includes:

• Asda Basted Small British Turkey, Frozen (approx. 2.6kg) - £13.50

• Asda Frozen for Freshness Sliced Carrots (1kg) - £1.10

• Asda Frozen for Freshness Garden Peas (1kg) - £1.25

• Asda Party Pigs in Blankets, Frozen (12pk) - £3.00

• Asda Crispy Roast Potatoes, Frozen (800g) - £0.88

• Asda Frozen for Freshness Brussels Sprouts (1kg) - £1.25

• Asda Frozen Yorkshire Puddings, (12pk) - £1.00

Not only that, but Asda Rewards App users will also earn £1.50 in their Rewards App cash pot when they spend just £20 on selected frozen Christmas dinner essentials including Brussels Sprouts, British Turkey and Pigs in Blankets.

