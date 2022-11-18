I’m A Celebrity viewers will see one celebrity leave the Australian jungle in tonight’s episode.

Whether you’re hoping to see Seann Walsh in the final or you’d rather see Jill Scott jump for joy at being awarded the Queen of the jungle, one celebrity must leave tonight.

Despite Olivia Attwood leaving on medical grounds, tonight viewers will see the first official elimination take place.

Let’s take a look at the odds for the first elimination and who is thought to take home the jungle crown, according to the odds by What Are The Odds.

Cockroach tickling your ear drum, no thank you very much!!! @jillscottJS8 playing an absolute blinder there. 🪳👂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6Om4nHie6x — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2022

I’m A Celeb next elimination odds

Charlene White 4/6

Matt Hancock 4/1

Sue Cleaver 5/1

Boy George 8/1

Scarlette Douglas 10/1

Seann Walsh 12/1

Chris Moyles 16/1

Babatunde Aleshe 25/1

Mike Tindall 50/1

Owen Warner 80/1

Jill Scott 100/1

A spokesman for Odds Insight platform What Are The Odds, Lewis Richards, said: "It’s been just over a week since I’m A Celebrity started for the 2022 version and we have already seen into the lives of several campmates. Charlene White, who faces Friday’s bushtucker trial with Boy George, is currently favourite to leave the jungle where her odds of 4/6 continue to plummet as she looks to be the first to leave camp.

"Her refusal to sleep in the RV has certainly annoyed one or two of the camp mates and it seems the general public agree."

"Plenty of money is also coming in for Matt Hancock who is now suspected to be second to leave at 4/1.

READ MORE:

"The Conservative MP's controversial entrance into jungle as well as munching down king prawns and enjoying steaks in the luxury beach barbecue, with other celebrities more deserving of the prize may just have been too much for the UK public to handle

"It looks like a battle between these two to stay in this years series."

I’m A Celeb winner odds 2022

Jill Scott 5/4

Owen Warner 11/4

Mike Tindall 5/1

Matt Hancock 7/1

Seann Walsh 20/1

Babatunde Aleshe 28/1

Chris Moyles 33/1

Scarlette Douglas 40/1

Boy George 40/1

Sue Cleaver 66/1

Charlene White 150/1

Lioness Jill Scott remains the clear favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle with Bet365 going 5/4 to lift the crown.

Plenty of money has come in for Owen Warner overnight and Owen appears to be quite enjoying himself in the Jungle at the moment.

The 23-year-old can be backed at a best price of 11/4 with Betfred to win.

Mike Tindall is at a best price of 5/1 with Bet365.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 at 9pm.