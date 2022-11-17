Lioness Jill Scott has repeated history when she received medical attention for getting a cockroach stuck in her ear during Thursday's I'm A Celeb.

The former England footballer, 35, required the help of a medic after she volunteered to take part in a Bushtucker trial and the insect got stuck.

The Women’s Euro 2022 winning team player took part in the Unlucky Dip challenge alongside Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former rugby star Mike Tindall.

After completing a series of fairground-inspired challenges, the football star told hosts Ant and Dec: "I’ve got a cockroach stuck in my ear”.

Watch Fatima Whitbread's cockroach trial as Jill Scott repeats history

At that point, a medic rushed to get the insect out as the athlete joked: "You don't have to look it's definitely in there.

"Come to the jungle they said, it would be fun.”

Ant and Dec were immediately reminded of a similar incident that took place 11 years ago when Olympic gold medallist Fatima Whitbread appeared on the reality show.

The javelin thrower infamously got a cockroach stuck up her nose following a timed bush-tucker trial that involved her wearing a plastic helmet full of critters.

READ MORE: I'm A Celeb star Boy George accuses fellow campmate of 'protecting' Matt Hancock

READ MORE: Ant and Dec tease I'm A Celeb viewers that Olivia Attwood could return

McPartlin, 46, joked: “Jill, that was bigger than the one Fatima Whitbread had up her nose!”

During the stomach-turning trial, the trio were strapped into spinning devices as they attempted to work together.

Jill Scott started by releasing colourful balls from a tombola-shaped cage full of insects.

Meanwhile, Mike Tindall collected the balls and threw them at Warner, who was being repeatedly turned upside down over a trough of water on the Critter Carousel.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.