Jill Scott, known for playing in the women’s England team, took part in a Bushtucker trial during tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

The Lioness needed medical attention after the trial when she realised she had a cockroach stuck in her ear.

Scott had volunteered to take part in the challenge and was joined by actor Owen Warner and former rugby player Mike Tindall.

Roll up, roll up... It's Scare Ground time 🎡🎠



The 35-year-old told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’ve got a cockroach stuck in my ear”.

The medic rushed to Jill’s aid to help remove the cockroach and she was in good spirirts, joking: “Come to the jungle they said, it would be fun.”

The incident comes 11 years after Fatima Whitbread famously got a cockroach stuck up her nose after she took part in a trial which saw her wear a helmet full of critters.

McPartlin, 46, joked: “Jill, that was bigger than the one Fatima Whitbread had up her nose!”

The footballer, who announced her retirement from football after the Euro’s this summer, volunteered herself for the trial alongside actor Owen Warner and former rugby star Mike Tindall to complete a series of fairground-inspired challenges.

This trial was a team effort between the three as they were strapped into spinning devices.

Scott started by releasing colourful balls from a tombola-shaped cage full of insects while Tindall collected balls from the Critter Carousel to throw at Warner.

Warner was being turned upside down over a trough of water.

As his head was submerged again and again on the Fiendish Ferris Wheel, he shouted: “There’s no need for this.”

McPartlin and Donnelly urged him to hurry up, laughing and responding: “Owen, get looking for balls.”

Warner grabbed balls from water and threw them into a box which contributed to the team’s overall score.

The celebrities who didn’t take part in the trial watched from a makeshift spectator stand.

Each colour corresponded to a different campmate and at the end of the challenge, all the balls were thrown into a tombola for a chance to win a surf ‘n’ turf barbecue and beach day.

Warner came out on top with 10 balls while Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver had two balls, having picked Warner to have an extra ball over herself the previous day.

I'm A Celeb campmates earn a luxury prize

However, Cleaver was one of the three celebrities to be chosen at random to enjoy the luxury prize.

She was joined by former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Jill Scott.

Cleaver said: “Oh Owen, I feel terrible.”

The trio arrived on the beach having travelled by helicopter and enjoyed a spread of shrimps, sausages and steak.

Hancock volunteered to cook the selection of BBQ food.

Scott said: “Even just to see butter! Oh my god, real food! You kind of feel guilty with every bite.”

Campmates secure full house of stars in trial

Meanwhile, Warner faced the “unlucky side of the draw” being picked in the tombola to face another trial to earn stars for camp, alongside comedian Babatunde Aleshe and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

With a seaside theme, the trio were met with a set of boxes with each celebrity tasked with putting their head inside a box, keeping their hands free to pass stars until it landed in a lobster basket.

Warner was up against a box of snakes while Douglas tackled rats and Aleshe faced frogs.

The comedian was seen screaming in fear with his mouth shut throughout the trial.

They managed to secure a full house of stars, 11 out of 11, meaning the campmates could eat well.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.