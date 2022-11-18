Evri has been revealed as the UK's worst-performing parcel company for the second year running.

It comes as all of the UK's major parcel delivery firms continue to let customers down with many failing to secure even a three out of five-star rating.

Many consumers have been calling on the regulator Ofcom to consider fines if the delivery companies do not improve their service.

Yodel, DPD, and Amazon Logistics failed to secure even a three-star score based on a comprehensive criteria which analyses customer service, parcel problems and accessibility needs.

Evri ranks as worst performing parcel company in the UK

Evri, previously known as Hermes, ranked in last place for a second year despite improving on their score from 2021.

However, it only scored 1.75 stars in the second annual parcel league table by Citizens Advice.

Meanwhile, Yodel scored the lowest marks on a single criteria across all of the carriers, achieving just 1.7 stars for its customer service.

43% of Yodel customers polled in the Citizens Advice survey reported that they had a problem with their last delivery.

In comparison, just over a quarter (28%) of Royal Mail customers noted delivery issues on their last order.

Which UK parcel delivery company ranked highest?





Overall, Royal Mail ranked highest out of the UK's major firms but it is important to note that it did only manage three stars.

A link to Royal Mail's online site giving customers advice about ‘If something you ordered hasn’t arrived’ has been viewed almost 211,000 times in the last 12 months, according to Citizens Advice.

The independent organisation also notes that it was viewed a staggering 52,000 times in the three months ahead of last Christmas.

How did Citizens Advice rank the UK's parcel delivery companies?





Using data from its Consumer Service, consumer polling and social media complaints, Citizens Advice could measure the performance of the top five companies by parcel volume.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “One year on and parcel firms haven’t got their act together, with nobody delivering a four or five-star service.

“Behind the figures are shoppers seriously let down when parcels go missing or are late. The needs of those who rely most on online shopping, such as disabled people, are being forgotten.

“Our findings show there’s more for Ofcom to do to protect shoppers, and if these firms don’t up their game, it should be fining them.”

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We agree that some parcel companies are failing their customers when deliveries go wrong. So we’re strengthening our regulations next year to make sure people are treated fairly by parcel firms.

“We welcome research that shines a light on their performance, which we are monitoring too. If we’re not satisfied with how companies respond when our new protections come into force, they may face enforcement action or tighter rules in future.”

A Yodel spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to continuously improving and have invested heavily in customer service infrastructure over the last year, including the launch of a new app and proof-of-delivery images which provide customers with greater transparency.

“We disagree with the methodology and findings of this report. Our own parcel data and Have Your Say feedback programmes show that 84% of our customers had a positive experience with us over the last six months.”

An Evri spokeswoman said: “As the UK’s leading dedicated parcel company, Evri delivers over two million parcels each day and we pride ourselves on offering a fast, reliable, sustainable service which doesn’t cost the earth for consumers and businesses alike."