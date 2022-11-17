Matt Hancock's girlfriend Gina Coladangelo hailed her partner's appearance on the popular ITV reality show, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The former Health Secretary, who oversaw health policy during the coronavirus pandemic, was forced to resign in 2021.

The politician was found to have breached Covid-19 rules after having an extramarital affair with an aid in his Whitehall office.

Matt Hancock left his wife Martha Hoyer Millar in 2021 and pursued a relationship with Gina Coladangelo, with whom he had the controversial affair.

Recently, Matt Hancock announced he would be joining the jungle and appearing as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity for its new season.

He received heavy criticism for this as he is a sitting MP, seeing him have the Conservative whip removed.

This is the first season since the pandemic to take place in Australia after it spent two years at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

This season sees the residence of famous singer Boy George among many others.

What did Gina Coladangelo say about Matt Hancock's I'm a Celeb appearance?





In an interview with the MailOnline, Gina Coladangelo said: "It would be difficult not to be impressed, he has done really well. He’s made of tough stuff."

Adding that she's obviously missed Hancock, saying that the campmates "all seem to be getting on okay," with their Bushtucker trials.

Who is Gina Coladangelo?





Gina Coladangelo is a lobbyist and British businesswoman who was a non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care.

Coladangelo and Hancock made headlines when the pair were caught embracing one another on leaked CCTV footage during covid-19 restrictions making this illegal.

The two are now partners with Coladangelo praising Hancock's time on I'm a Celebrity.

What other MPs have been on I'm a Celebrity?





Former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, Nadine Dorries took part in I'm Celeb in 2012 when she was a backbencher MP for Mid Bedfordshire.

This caused controversy and saw the whip removed from her before it was returned in 2013.